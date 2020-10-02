Entry, exit gates of some Delhi metro stations closed

Hathras protest: Entry, exit gates of some Delhi metro stations closed; reopened after 1 hr

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 02 2020, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 23:37 ist
Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani during a protest against the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

In view of the protest at Jantar Mantar over the Hathras gang rape and murder case, the Delhi Metro closed the entry and exit gates of a few stations for an hour on Friday, officials said.

"Entry & exit gate for Janpath is closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. Exit gates for Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk are closed," the DMRC tweeted.

All three stations fall in the vicinity of the protest venue in central Delhi.

The protest was initially supposed to be held at India Gate but was later shifted to Jantar Mantar owing to the prohibitory orders in place in the Rajpath area.

The DMRC tweeted an hour later that all closed entry and exit gates at these stations have been opened again.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Hathras
Hathras rape case
Delhi Metro
DMRC

What's Brewing

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 