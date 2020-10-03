Hathras rape case SIT probe completed

Hathras rape case SIT probe completed, media allowed to enter victim's village

PTI
PTI, Hathras,
  • Oct 03 2020, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 12:02 ist
Members of various social organisations during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras victim. Credit: PTI Photo

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has completed its probe into the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after an alleged gangrape, a Hathras administration official said on Saturday.

The administration has also lifted restrictions on the media's entry into the village, a day after outsiders, including politicians, were barred from meeting the victim's family due to the ongoing SIT probe, the official said.

Hathras rape case live updates on DH

“Only the entry of media has been allowed into the village of the victim as the probe of the SIT has completed,” Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena told reporters.

He also refuted allegations that the administration had confined the victim's family and confiscated their phones.

Amid country-wide outrage over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Wednesday formed a three-member SIT which was instructed to submit its report by October 14, according to officials.

The Hathras administration had on Thursday clamped prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, in the district where political parties had reached and staged protest to demand justice for the young woman, who died earlier this week, a fortnight after her alleged gangrape here.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hathras rape case
Hathras
Uttar Pradesh
SIT
Yogi Adityanath

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

Is the climate clock effective?

Is the climate clock effective?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Two movies, one message: Don’t forget Jamal Khashoggi

Two movies, one message: Don’t forget Jamal Khashoggi

 