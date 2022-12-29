Have not made up mind on contesting next election, says Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Thursday said he had not yet decided whether he would contest the next Assembly election, but would consult his supporters before taking any decision.

The Congress leader, who is locked in a power tussle with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, had said on December 20 that he will take decision about his future ahead of the state elections which are due in 2023.

The statement created a stir within political circles.

Asked about this on the sidelines of a program here, the minister told reporters that they should wait for some time.

"I have not made up my mind yet. Otherwise, during earlier elections held in 2008, 2013 and 2018, I was willing to contest (from early on). But this time I have not made up my mind, but I will ask people before taking any step."

In July, Singh Deo gave up his Panchayat and Rural Development department, indicating his resentment over not getting the chief minister's post, though he continues to hold his other four portfolios.

Singh Deo's supporters claim that when the Congress came to power in 2018, it had been agreed that he would be made chief minister for half the term.

The party leadership has denied that any such deal was struck.