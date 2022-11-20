Heroin worth crores of rupees seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Security forces recovered heroin worth crores in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.
During a routine check at AD Post in Hathlanga area of Uri, security forces intercepted a suspicious looking man who tried to flee when they tried to approach him, a police spokesperson said.
Also Read | Heroin worth Rs 8.7 crore seized in Mizoram
When police searched him, he was found to have four packets of heroin-like substance worth crores of rupees in his possession, he said.
The person was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sahoora area of Uri, he said.
Bhat was arrested and taken to a police station where he remains in custody, he said.
A case has been registered and investigation set in motion, the spokesperson added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant
Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique
Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting
Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund
Himachal records threefold rise in tourist footfall
What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own
Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions
Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds
Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak