Heroin worth crores of rupees seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 20 2022, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 19:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Security forces recovered heroin worth crores in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.

During a routine check at AD Post in Hathlanga area of Uri, security forces intercepted a suspicious looking man who tried to flee when they tried to approach him, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Heroin worth Rs 8.7 crore seized in Mizoram

When police searched him, he was found to have four packets of heroin-like substance worth crores of rupees in his possession, he said.

The person was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sahoora area of Uri, he said.

Bhat was arrested and taken to a police station where he remains in custody, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation set in motion, the spokesperson added.

