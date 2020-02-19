CM Thakur lays stones of Rs 40 crore worth projects

Himachal: CM Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur lay stones of projects worth Rs 40 crore

PTI
PTI, Dharamshala,
  • Feb 19 2020, 18:03pm ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2020, 18:03pm ist
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Credit: Twitter (@jairamthakurbjp)

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 40 crore in the Dehra assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Among the projects whose foundation stones were laid are a health centre in Bhawan Chanaur, a bridge on the Bassi Sunhet road and a drinking water initiative for various panchayats.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated a bio-mass project at Dhaliara.

Cabinet ministers Vipin Parmar and Bikram Thakur were also present on the occasion. 

