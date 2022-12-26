Recruitment paper leak: HP suspends SSC functioning

Himachal govt suspends functioning of staff selection commission over recruitment exam paper leak

According to a notification issued by the state government here, the decision has been taken in view of various irregularities

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Dec 26 2022, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 18:37 ist
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Credit: PTI Photo

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government suspended the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Monday, two days after an HPSSC employee was arrested along with five others over the leak of question paper for the junior office assistant (IT) recruitment exam.

According to a notification issued by the state government here, the decision has been taken in view of various irregularities found in the working of the commission, especially the recruitment process for the JOA (IT) posts.

"There has been a reported instance of leak of question paper for the post of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) (JOA-IT), for which examination was scheduled to be held on December 25 besides information regarding leak of question papers of posts of Junior Auditors and Computer Operators, for which examination is proposed to be held in near future," the order said.

The acts of omission and commission in the HPSSC have not only eroded its credibility but also adversely impacted the larger public interest. Prima facie, it appears that the commission has not discharged its duties and responsibilities objectively, in a transparent manner as well as with due confidentiality to the detriment of job aspirants, the order added. 

