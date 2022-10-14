Himachal Assembly polls on Nov 12, counting on Dec 8

Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls on November 12, counting on December 8

The voting will happen in one phase

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 16:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the Assembly election schedule for Himachal Pradesh for the year 2022.

People in Himachal will vote on November 12, and the counting will take place on December 8. The voting will happen in one phase.

Here's the full schedule for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls:



Poll EventsSchedule
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification17th October, 2022
Last Date of Nominations25th October, 2022
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations27th October, 2022
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures29th October, 2022
Date of Polls12th November, 2022
Date of Counting8th December, 2022

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Election Commission
India News
Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh
Elections
Election
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Election Commission of India

What's Brewing

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

 