Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls on November 12, counting on December 8

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the Assembly election schedule for Himachal Pradesh for the year 2022.
People in Himachal will vote on November 12, and the counting will take place on December 8. The voting will happen in one phase.
Here's the full schedule for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls:
|Poll Events
|Schedule
|Date of Issue of Gazette Notification
|17th October, 2022
|Last Date of Nominations
|25th October, 2022
|Date for Scrutiny of Nominations
|27th October, 2022
|Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures
|29th October, 2022
|Date of Polls
|12th November, 2022
|Date of Counting
|8th December, 2022
