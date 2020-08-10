Himachal Pradesh likely to receive extremely heavy rains on Tuesday

Extremely heavy rains likely in Himachal on Tuesday

  Aug 10 2020, 20:20 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Light to moderate rain occurred in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with Una recording the highest rainfall in the state at 91mm, the Meteorological Centre here said.  

Dharamshala received 13mm rain, Dalhousie and Sundernagar 12mm each, and Fagu 9mm, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The weatherman has issued an 'orange' warning for extremely heavy rains in the state on Tuesday.

The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.

Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 32.5 degrees Celsius and the lowest in Keylong at 12.4 degrees Celsius, the official said. 

