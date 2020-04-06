Himachal Pradesh MLA grants fund for COVID-19 testing machine

Congress MLA from Nadaun in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a grant of Rs 35 lakh from his MLA local area development fund for purchase of a machine for testing coronavirus.
Track live updates on coronavirus here
The Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine will be installed at the Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College (RGMC) Hamirpur.
Sukhu said he has requested the RGMC administration to install the machine after completing the procurement process within a month so that suspected cases of COVID-19 can be tested in Hamirpur district itself.
At present, tests for COVID-19 in the hill-state are being conducted at three laboratories in Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, Tanda's Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra and Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan district.
Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases
The residents of Hamirpur and adjoining districts will be benefitted with the installation of the machine at RGMC, Sukhu said.
Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks
Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long
'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'
'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'
Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm
No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy
Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’