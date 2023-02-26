Replace Gandhi with Savarkar on notes: Hindu Mahasabha

Hindu Mahasabha wants Savarkar's pictures to replace Gandhi's image on currency notes

In an open letter to the Government of India, the Hindu Mahasabha also asked for renaming the road leading to the Parliament House after Savarkar

PTI
PTI, Meerut (UP),
  • Feb 26 2023, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 19:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The All India Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday demanded that the image of Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes be replaced with that of V D Savarkar and other freedom fighters.

In an open letter to the Government of India, the Hindu Mahasabha also asked for renaming the road leading to the Parliament House after Savarkar.

Mahasabha leaders said this will be true tribute to Savarkar, a freedom fighter and former president of the Hindu Mahasabha, from the Modi government.

Savarkar's 58th death anniversary was observed at the office of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Sharda Road by performing havan puja and rituals on Sunday.

Presiding over the programme, National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha, Pandit Ashok Sharma said Savarkar was a great historical revolutionary in India's freedom struggle.

