HRD min to visit Ladakh and J&K to expand education

Senior officials of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry will visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh soon to explore the possibilities of expansion of educational facilities in the Union Territories, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and divided the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The two Union Territories will come into existence on October 31.

"Senior officers of @HRDMinistry will visit J&K and Ladakh soon to explore the possibilities of expanding educational facilities and extending benefit of education related Schemes to the people there," the HRD minister tweeted. 

