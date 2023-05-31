Rafales fly long-range mission over Indian Ocean region

IAF's Rafale jets carry out long-range missions over Indian Ocean region

The IAF also tweeted about the mission

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2023, 14:51 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 14:51 ist
Four Rafale jets of the Indian Air Force conduct a long-range mission lasting over six hours delivering pinpoint precision strikes, in the Indian Ocean Region. Credit: PTI Photo

Four Rafale fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force carried out a "strategic" mission over the Indian Ocean region for over six hours, in a significant demonstration of their long-range combat capabilities, people familiar with the operation said on Wednesday.

The jets took off from the Hasimara Air Force station in the eastern sector, carried out the mission involving various manoeuvres and simulated operations and returned to the base after meeting the desired results, they said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out the mission at a time China has been ramping up its presence in the Indian Ocean region, which is largely considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.

Also Read | Army officers to be deployed to Navy, IAF in theaterisation push: Report

The people cited said the mission by the four Rafale jets demonstrated their operational capabilities and readiness in dealing with various challenging situations.

Without divulging the day of the operation, the people cited above said it was carried out very recently.

The IAF also tweeted about the mission.

"Four IAF Rafales flew a long-range mission for over six hours into the IOR. The aircraft 'fought' their way through a large force engagement en route to their Weapon Release Point. Pickle on time, weapon on target-the IAF way!" it said.

The IAF too did not divulge the day of the operation.

The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

The Rafale jets are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rafale
India News
Indian Air Force
IAF
Indian Ocean
Indian Ocean Region

Related videos

What's Brewing

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Grass is not always greener overseas

Grass is not always greener overseas

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

 