IAS officer who walked dog in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

Hours after it was revealed that IAS officer Sanjay Khirwar was using a government-run stadium to walk his dog, he was transferred to Ladakh, NDTV reported.

The Indian Express had reported hours earlier that government-run Thyagraj stadium in Delhi was being shut before its timings so the IAS officer could walk his dog in the facility. Khirwar's wife Rinku Dugga was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the authorities over the misuse of the stadium by the bureaucrat.

Earlier today, the Delhi government had directed all sports facilities to remain open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said in a tweet, "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities stay open for sportsmen till 10pm (sic)."