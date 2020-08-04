IED found in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Security forces on Tuesday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Army personnel found the IED by the roadside at Hamrey in Pattan area of Baramulla district around 5 am, a police official said.
He said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the IED was destroyed without causing any harm to life or property.
