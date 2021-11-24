If SP wins, will give farmers who died during farm law protests Rs 25 lakh: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said if his party comes to power in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, its government will give Rs 25 lakh each to farmers who died during the farm laws agitation.

"The life of a farmer is priceless because he grows foodgrains for others," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

किसान का जीवन अनमोल होता है क्योंकि वो ‘अन्य’ के जीवन के लिए ‘अन्न’ उगाता है। हम वचन देते हैं कि 2022 में समाजवादी पार्टी की सरकार आते ही किसान आंदोलन के शहीदों को 25 लाख की ‘किसान शहादत सम्मान राशि’ दी जाएगी। #किसान — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 24, 2021

"We promise that in 2022, as soon as the Samajwadi Party government comes to power, farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws will be given a 'Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi' of Rs 25 lakh," Yadav added.

The Samajwadi Party has extended support to the farmers' movement against the three farm laws.

