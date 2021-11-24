If SP wins, will give farmers who died during farm law protests Rs 25 lakh: Akhilesh

'If SP wins, Rs 25L for farmers who died during stir'

The Samajwadi Party had extended support to the farmers' movement against the three farm laws

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 24 2021, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 16:33 ist
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav. Credit PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said if his party comes to power in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, its government will give Rs 25 lakh each to farmers who died during the farm laws agitation.

"The life of a farmer is priceless because he grows foodgrains for others," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We promise that in 2022, as soon as the Samajwadi Party government comes to power, farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws will be given a 'Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi' of Rs 25 lakh," Yadav added.

The Samajwadi Party has extended support to the farmers' movement against the three farm laws. 

