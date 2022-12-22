India, China held constructive dialogue: Joint statement on fresh talks on eastern Ladakh row

India and China held a fresh round of high-level military talks on December 20 with a focus on resolving the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh, a joint statement said on Thursday.

It said the talks were "frank and in-depth" keeping in line with the guidance provided by the leaders of the two countries to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

"The 17th round of India-China Corps Commander level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on December 20," Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said at a media briefing, reading from the statement.

He said the two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western sector in an "open and constructive manner".

"They had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," the statement said.

The eastern Ladakh region is referred to as the Western sector by the government.

"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western sector," the statement said.

"The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," it said.