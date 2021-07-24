India objects to Pakistan drone activity over Jammu

India lodges strong objection with Pakistan over drone activities in Jammu

Commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various issues with the main emphasis by the BSF delegation on Pakistani drone activities

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 24 2021, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 22:43 ist
Jammu and Kashmir Police display Hexacopter at Police lines Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Saturday lodged a strong protest over drone activities by Pakistan authorities in Jammu areas during a sector commander-level meeting between the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers, officials said.

The meeting was held at the request of Pakistan Rangers at the International Border (IB) in the Suchetgarh area and it was decided to re-energise instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the operational matters, a BSF spokesperson said.

Commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various issues with the main emphasis by the BSF delegation on Pakistani drone activities, terrorist activities and digging of tunnels from across the border and other issues related to border management, he said.

A very strong protest was lodged by BSF delegates regarding drone activities by Pakistan authorities in the Jammu area, the officials said.

At the same time, both sides expressed their commitment to maintaining peace and harmony at the IB, they said.

"It was the first sector commander level meeting between two border guarding forces after the declaration of ceasefire agreement by DGMOs (in February)," the spokesperson said.

"The meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and both sides agreed on an expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier DG-level talks and committed to each other to maintain peace and harmony at the IB," he said. 

Jammu
drone
Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir
Border security force
India News

