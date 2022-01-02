Indore man accuses Vicky Kaushal of illegally using license plate: Report

Vicky Kaushal accused of using MP man's license plate

Yadav claimed that the vehicle number seen in the pictures were his, and that the actor cannot use it without permission

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 02 2022, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 14:36 ist
Actor Vicky Kaushal. Credit: AFP Photo

Soon after Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's pictures during a shoot in Indore surfaced on the internet, a resident of the city was quick to notice his number plate being used by the actor.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Jai Singh Yadav, a resident of Sunder Nagar in Indore, filed a police complaint against Vicky Kaushal for using his number plate illegally. The Bollywood actor, along with his co-star Sara Ali Khan were seen riding a bike on the streets of the city shooting for an upcoming film, in pictures that were shared on social media.

"The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don't know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter," he told ANI.

In response to Yadav's complaint, sub-inspector of Indore's Banganga area, Rajendra Soni said that the police would look into the matter. "Action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. If the film unit is in Indore, we will try probing them," he added.

