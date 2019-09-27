Intensify anti-militancy ops in Kashmir: Doval

With anti-militancy operations in Kashmir almost coming to a standstill, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval has asked the security agencies to devise a strategy to flush out ultras in the coming months, sources told DH.

Doval, who was on a two day visit to Kashmir from Wednesday, chaired two separate meetings to review security situation and development works in the state.

“During the security review meeting, the NSA sought detailed feedback from the top brass of the security agencies regarding overall situation in Kashmir. He (Doval) was keen to get actual ground situation, including reasons for sharp decline in anti-terror operations, in the Valley,” they said.

Since August 5, when the Center scrapped special status of J&K under Article 370, only two encounters have taken places in Kashmir, both in northern Baramulla district. Two militants and a policeman were killed in these encounters.

“Top security officials told the NSA that source network of army and police had become almost defunct due to the snapping of mobile and internet services in the Valley since August 5. However, Doval asked the security agencies to intensify anti-terror operations using human intelligence and avoid collateral damage while acting against militants,” sources revealed.

The NSA stressed that in view of the reports of infiltration attempts from Pakistan, anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K must be kept at high alert, they said and added Doval also asked security forces to take strong action wherever attempts of infiltration are reported.

A senior police officer involved in counter-insurgency operations told DH that they were contemplating to restore the mobile services of their sources in the coming days. “However, it is a double edged sword. If mobile phone of an individual works in a village, he will get exposed and ultimately become soft target for militants. In the absence of mobile services, the flow of information from our sources has almost dried up,” he revealed.