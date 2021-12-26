Islamic State terrorist killed in encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

A terrorist killed in an encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag district has been identified as Faheem Bhat who was involved in the murder of a policeman, officials said on Sunday.

"Neutralised terrorist identified as Faheem Bhat of Kadipora Anantnag. He had recently joined the ISJK terror outfit and was involved in the killing of ASI Mohd Ashraf, who was posted at PS Bijbehara," the police said.

The firefight took place on Saturday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Srigufwara area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

This was the third encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday police and security forces neutralised two terrorists in an anti-terrorist operation in Tral area of Awantipora while two terrorists were also killed in an encounter by Police and security forces in Shopian.

