Jaganmohan Reddy urges Centre for backward caste Census

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has joined the chorus for enumeration of the Backward Classes population in the country.

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution urging the Narendra Modi government to conduct the caste wise census of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes of the population, along with the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minorities while carrying out the General Census 2021.

In October, the Telangana Assembly unanimously adopted a similar resolution introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao while seeking the counting of the backward class people for better delivery of welfare schemes.

Now, Reddy too stated that the enumeration of Backward Classes would help devise better policies for their welfare, education, employment, and also aid in effective implementation of such schemes. Reddy said that the last caste-based census in India was conducted in 1931.

“There is no scientific data at present regarding the BC population to ascertain their social, educational, and economic backwardness.”

The chief minister described the Backward Classes as the Backbone of the society and that his government has extended them a lion’s share in economic, political and social space.

“Besides welfare, BCs received a major share of jobs, and schemes. Our government has enacted a law providing 50% reservations in all nominated posts and works to the BC, SC, ST, and minorities,” Reddy said.

CM said that a permanent BC Commission was set up in the state. Seven out of 13 Mayors, six of the 13 Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, 76 of the 196 Market Committee Chairpersons, 201 of 484 nominated Directors, 53 of the 137 Corporation Chairpersons are BCs,” Reddy said.