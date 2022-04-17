Intelligence failure cause for Delhi clash: DPCC chief

Jahangirpuri clash happened due to intelligence failure, says Delhi Congress president

The Delhi Police has arrested 14 people so far in connection with the violence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2022, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 20:55 ist
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar. Credit: IANS File Photo

Delhi Congress President Chaudhary Anil Kumar on Sunday alleged that clash in Jahangirpuri was the result of intelligence failure, as the security agencies failed to foresee the potential of the procession to flare tempers.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said that it was very unfortunate that even before the scars of the North East Delhi riots in 2020 could heal communal clashes in Jahangirpuri “besmirched Delhi's name”.

He said that the clash happened due to the intelligence failure of the Delhi Police and security agencies which could not pre-empt the tense situation in Jahangirpuri ever since the permission for Hanuman Jayanti procession was given.

Also Read: Agencies probing if Jahangirpuri violence linked with Karauli, Khargone

Kumar in a statement appealed to Congress workers and also the people to ensure that peace prevails in the violence-hit areas. He urged them to not get influenced by provocative tweets and videos circulating on social media.

“The Union Home Ministry, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Police should have learnt some lessons from the Ram Navami clashes in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, and Karnataka in the past 15 days, and should have taken precautionary steps so as not to repeat such clashes in Delhi,” he said in the statement.

According to the police, people from two communities clashed with each other on Saturday during which they pelted stones at each other and torched a few vehicles.

The Delhi Police has arrested 14 people so far in connection with the violence.

