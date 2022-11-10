Jama’at-e-Islami owned properties worth crores sealed by J&K govt

In a first such action against Jama’at-e-Islami, a religious-political organization, Jammu and Kashmir administration has sealed property worth Rs 25 crore belonging to the banned organisation in the southern Shopian district.

An official statement said the District Magistrate, Shopian, on the recommendation of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) had ordered a ban on the entry and usage of at least nine properties, including a yet to be functional school building, belonging to the Jama’at.

He said the directions were issued under Section 8 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. These premises/ structures have been sealed and entry and usage has been prohibited, reads the notification. Besides “red entry” to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records, it said.

Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya said the SIA has intimated that during investigation of case FIR No. 17/2019 u/s 10, 11 & 13 UA(P) Act of P/S Batamaloo now being investigated by P/S SIA, nine properties have surfaced that are owned by and under possession of banned Jama’at

“These properties are located in Shopian and are to be notified in terms of section 8 of UA(P) Act,” he said.

The Jama’at was banned by the Centre for five years in 2019 for being in touch “with militant outfits and supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere” and supporting “secession of a part of the Indian territory”.

The Jama’at has a strong cadre base across Kashmir and it regards itself as separate from Jamaat-e-Islami Hind but backs Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan. The organization participated in the electoral process for more than two decades before becoming engaged with separatist politics following the onset of an insurgency in Kashmir in 1989.

Pertinently, the SIA, which was constituted by J&K government last November on the lines of National Investigation Agency (NIA), to handle most high-profile terror cases in the Union Territory, has identified as many as 188 Jama’at properties which are to be notified during the further course of action to be undertaken.

“The SIA has preliminarily identified numerous properties purchased or acquired by the Jamaa’t worth hundreds of crores of rupees. In the first installment, after verification on ground, the SIA has chosen Shopian, the district with maximum Jama’at penetration,” the statement said.