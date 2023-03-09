Jammu and Kashmir: ED raids houses of separatist leaders for selling MBBS seats in Pakistan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided multiple places across the Valley in a case related to selling MBBS seats to Kashmiri students in Pakistan and using the money to allegedly support and fund terrorism.

Reports said the ED sleuths accompanied by paramilitary CRPF and J&K police raided the houses of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir in south Kashmir Anantnag district early Thursday morning.

A simultaneous raid was conducted at the house of jailed Hurriyat leader and chairman of J&K Salvation Movement Zaffar Bhat in Bagh-e-Mehtab area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Reports said another ED team raided the house of one Syed Khalid Geelani in the uptown Baghat area of Srinagar.

Sources said the raids were conducted in connection with the case of allotting MBBS seats to J&K residents in different colleges in Pakistan.

In August last year, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K police arrested six persons, including Zafar Bhat in connection with the alleged racket of selling Pakistan-based MBBS seats and other professional courses by Hurriyat leaders and using part of the money generated for terrorism.

From the early 2000s, Hurriyat leaders and other separatists facilitated medical and engineering seats to wards of influential families of J&K, including kids of top government officers, as well as accommodating their own kin in colleges in Pakistan.

During the investigations, it came to the fore that separatists were selling seats designated for orphans of slain Kashmiri terrorists between Rs 10 lakh and 20 lakh each.