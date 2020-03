Suspected militants on Sunday evening lobbed a grenade towards deployment of forces in Kakapora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, which didn't explode.

An official said that grenade was lobbed towards forces in Kakapora Chowk, Pulwama, 32 kms from here.

He said that a bomb disposal squad was called to dispose of the grenade, adding that search operation has been launched in the area to nab the attackers.