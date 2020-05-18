Jammu and Kashmir Landslide Deaths: FIR against construction firm for negligence

J&K Landslide Deaths: FIR against construction firm

The Jammu and Kashmir police has registered an FIR against a construction firm for alleged unplanned excavation of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway that triggered landslides leaving two people dead, officials said.

The landslide on Saturday in Seri Ramban also damaged nine vehicles, mostly trucks and excavators engaged in an ongoing four-laning highway project.

A case under under section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)  304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC was registered against the construction company on Sunday at Ramban police station, police officials said. 

However, no arrest has been made so far. 

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway has become a nightmare for commuters due to the pathetic condition of the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Jammu and Kashmir
Landslide
infrastructure

