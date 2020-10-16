J&K reports 697 fresh Covid-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir reports 697 fresh Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 16 2020, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 20:42 ist
Credit: PTI/file photo.

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 697 fresh cases, while eight deaths took place in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 86,754 and death toll to 1,366, officials said.

While 385 new cases were reported from Kashmir, 312 new cases surfaced in Jammu, the officials said.

At 155, Srinagar reported the highest number of new cases, followed by 121 in Jammu, they said.

There are 8,909 active coronavirus cases, while 76,479 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, eight deaths took place in the last 24 hours in the union territory -- five in Jammu region and three in the valley, the officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him

Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him

Britain to have a sparkly Christmas but without glitter

Britain to have a sparkly Christmas but without glitter

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

 