Jammu and Kashmir sees 35% increase in NDPS cases in one year

There are frequent seizures of consignments of heroin coming from Pakistan

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Sep 06 2022, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 13:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As the drug menace is assuming frightening proportions in the restive Himalayan region, there has been a 35 per cent increase in NDPS cases in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021 compared to 2020.

According to the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 1,681 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act-1985 were registered in J&K in 2021 while the number was 1,222 in 2020.

Among 1,681 cases registered last year, 357 cases were those where a convict was found to be in possession of drugs for personal use or consumption while a majority of 1,324 cases were found to be in possession of drugs for trafficking which is a worry.

A year before out of 1,222 registered cases, 289 cases were those where a convict was found to be in possession of drugs for personal use or consumption while 933 cases were found to be in possession of drugs for trafficking.

There are frequent seizures of consignments of heroin coming from Pakistan. While a portion of the drugs coming from Pakistan is sold in Kashmir, the rest is transported into other parts of India.

Law enforcement agencies in Kashmir are unanimous in their conclusion that for the purposes of terrorist financing, Pakistan-based terror groups are now resorting to sending in narcotics into the region. One kilogram of heroin originating in Afghanistan, coming via Pakistan costs approximately Rs five lakh in South Asia and fetches nearly Rs five crore in the international market.

