DCW chief meets wrestlers, says will take action

Jantar Mantar scuffle: DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets wrestlers, says will take action

In a video shared by her on Twitter, she could be seen telling policemen that she holds a constitutional post and wanted to meet the protesters

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2023, 11:32 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 11:35 ist
Before the meeting, Maliwal had alleged that she was not being allowed to meet the wrestlers. Credit: Twitter/@SwatiJaiHind

Delhi Commission For Women on Thursday met the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar here, hours after a scuffle broke out at the spot between grapplers and police leading to a couple of protesters getting injured.

Before the meeting, Maliwal had alleged that she was not being allowed to meet the wrestlers.

In a video shared by her on Twitter, she could be seen telling policemen that she holds a constitutional post and wanted to meet the protesters.

In response to her tweet, DCP, New Delhi, tweeted, "Hon’ble Chairperson DCW was stopped at the barricade by an officer and let go immediately. She is presently inside at the protest site. There is no restriction on individual entry to Jantar Mantar."

Also Read: Wrestling with ethics, sprinter?

Maliwal later tweeted in Hindi: "I am sitting with wrestlers who are protesting at Jantar Mantar. They are telling me that last night some police personnel, who were inebriated, misbehaved with them and attacked them. After writing down the complaints, Delhi Commission For Women will act on them."

The wrestlers have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

The wrestlers have alleged that they were beaten up by some policemen Wednesday night.

According to them, two wrestlers Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat were injured in the fight. Vinesh Phogat, an award winning wrestler, too received head injuries.

On Wednesday night, police had detained Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and Swati Maliwal when they had gone to the spot to support the wrestlers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Jantar Mantar
Swati Maliwal
Wrestlers
WFI
Delhi Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

 