J&K police to get Rs 1,000 crore for latest weaponry

The Center has sanctioned a whopping Rs 1,000 crore to the Jammu and Kashmir police for the purchase of latest bulletproof vehicles, hi-tech bulletproof chest shields and sophisticated weaponry to deal with the challenge of militancy effectively.

Sources revealed to DH that the decision to modernize J&K police was taken in a recent security review in New Delhi, where National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present. “It was decided to upgrade the J&K police force in both Union Territories (UTs)—Ladakh and J&K,” they said.

To being with, J&K police will get a fleet of 50 modern armoured vehicles that will have global positioning system (GPS) installed and also a brand new first-aid kit, along with all the facilities to deal with the injuries during encounters with militants. They added that the force would also get sophisticated weaponry that includes automatic rifles and hi-tech bulletproof shields.

“In the future, special helmets will also be provided to the policemen involved in anti-militancy operations,” they said. “This all will be done under the police modernization program of the MHA. After a year or so, J&K police will also have anti-mine vehicles fitted with IED detection system.”

A senior police officer, while confirming the development, said that Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also decided to take small batches of J&K police out of the union territory (UT) for commando courses, anti-militancy training, guarding VIP guests and security installations, detecting and defusing Improvised Explosive Devices and other bombs.

“In the long run, such training courses will be conducted within J&K. However, that will take some time,” he said and added that a series of steps will also be taken to ensure de-stressing of policemen, who have to deal with multiple challenges, ranging from dealing with militants to law-and-order duties and normal crime.

The Centre, according to the sources, is also mulling change the nomenclature of director general of police to police commissioner, while inspector generals of police will be known as assistant police commissioners according to UT rules.