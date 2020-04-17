J&K records 5th COVID-19 death as 14 more test positive, tally jumps to 328

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded fifth COVID-19 death while 14 more patients were tested positive for novel coronavirus taking the total number of positive cases to 328 in the Union Territory (UT).

A 75-year-old man from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district breathed his last ten days after he was tested positive for COVID-19 in a Srinagar hospital on Friday morning. “His body was sent to his home town amid proper protocol,” a doctor said.

According to the Media Bulletin on coronavirus 14 new positive cases (all from Kashmir division), were reported, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 328. Out of 328 positive cases, 281 are Active Positive, 42 have recovered and five have died.

Pertinently in the last seven days, more than 100 positive cases have been reported from Kashmir division only.

Out of 20 districts in J&K, eight have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots by the Union Health Ministry. Of them, six have been classified as hotspots with a large outbreak of COVID-19 and two as hotspots with clusters.

It is worthwhile to mention here that 90 Red Zones have been identified in J&K so far, in order to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. 14 hotspots for COVID-19 have been found in Jammu while 76 are from Kashmir region.