J&K terrorism conspiracy case: NIA arrests two more accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy cases.

The probe agency arrested Ishfaq Wani and Umar Bhat on Saturday during raids at some specific locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the NIA said the case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities by cadres of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.

The NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) on October 10 and initiated the investigation. Till now 25 accused persons have been arrested in this case.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused are terror associates/overground workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists,” he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: