J&K terrorism case: NIA arrests two more accused

J&K terrorism conspiracy case: NIA arrests two more accused

Till now 25 accused persons have been arrested in this case

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 31 2021, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 15:30 ist

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy cases.

The probe agency arrested Ishfaq Wani and Umar Bhat on Saturday during raids at some specific locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the NIA said the case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities by cadres of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.

The NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) on October 10 and initiated the investigation. Till now 25 accused persons have been arrested in this case.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused are terror associates/overground workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists,” he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

National Investigation Agency
Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorism
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming

Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode

Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode

Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint

Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint

 