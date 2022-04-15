Kejriwal's take on JNU students' clash

JNU students' clash: Nation will not progress if there will be hooliganism in colleges, says Kejriwal

Two groups of students clashed at the varsity's hostel allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2022, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 05:47 ist
Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Nation will never progress if there will be clashes and hooliganism in schools and colleges, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday reacting to the April 10 violence at JNU.

Two groups of students clashed at the varsity's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying 20 students were injured in the violence.

"Children go to study in schools and colleges and only studies should happen at these places. If studies happen, only then will the nation progress," said Kejriwal on the sidelines of an event here when asked about the violence at the university.

"If there will be clashes and hooliganism, the nation will not progress," he added.

The two students groups on Monday lodged police complaints against each other, while varsity authorities claimed the violence occurred after some students objected to a 'hawan', an assertion also made by RSS-affiliate ABVP.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration also warned students of disciplinary action if they were found indulging in any kind of violence on campus.

