JNUSU calls for nationwide protest against edu policy

Even as the deadlock between the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and its students continued over hostel fee hike and other issues, the government is set to face more heat on the issue with students union of the prestigious university giving a call for a nationwide protest on November 27 against the Centre's education policy.

The JNU Students Union's (JNUSU) call received support from the alumni and some of the veterans including CPI-M leaders Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat who alleged that the BJP government was not just attacking the JNU but several other institutions of higher education and research to push their Hindutva ideology.

At the same time, they also insisted that the JNU students protest should not be seen as “a BJP-versus-Left” issue, saying students of the varsity protested against the government even when the Congress was in power.

“One may say, JNU is a Left bastion. But, You have two ministers in Modi government. Several IAS officers and IPS officers are coming from the JNU,” Yechury said while addressing a joint press conference with others

Karat, who was a student of the first batch of the prestigious university set up in 1969 and also served as JNUSU president, recalled how the JNU students' with their “struggle” made the university come up with an admission policy which provided access to students coming from “diverse” socio-economic background.

Extending support to the JNUSU stir, he called it “important” not only to retain "the basic character" of the JNU but also to save the future of the public-funded higher education institutions.

“Our solidarity is not only confined to the struggle in JNU hostel fee hike. It is part of the larger struggle to protect public-funded education in India. These attacks on the higher education coming on the background where this government is carrying out a programme of converting education into more of a privilege than a right,” Yechury said.

To establish “their Hindu Rashtra” as they project, the government require to mount an assault on the “reasons,” he said.

“They require to intellectually rephrase nationality in nationalism. That's why the target is higher education institutions and research bodies. This fits into the part of the ideological construct of this government. This is a much larger agenda which is very dangerous for the future of India,” Yechury said, appealing people to support JNUSU stir.

National Congress Party (NCP) leader DP Tripathi and a JNU alumnus was also expected to attend the joint press conference.

“He could not turn up as he is not keeping well and is in a hospital,” a JNU alumni told reporters while sharing dias with the veterans eminent scientist and former JNUSU president D Raghunandan