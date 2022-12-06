JP Nadda asks party leaders to reach out to as many households during BJP's office-bearers' meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda has asked party leaders to reach out to as many households as they can in their regions during the two-day meeting of the party’s office-bearers that concluded on Tuesday. The two-day meeting was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, and during his address, he asked the leaders present to work on publicising India’s G20 presidency among the people.

Asking people to base emotional connections and not just give out party handouts, Nadda asked office-bearers to reach out to households during important events like marriages and funerals, etc. We should be involved in the pain and suffering of the people and give them a sense of belonging, Nadda said.

The house-to-house contact programme was deployed by the party in full swing in the Gujarat elections, as DH had earlier reported, where the party’s page committees reached out to as many as 82 lakh families. By convincing one family member to ensure that they get 2-3 members of their family to vote for the party, the BJP targeted 2 crore voters via this programme.

Apart from that, discussions were also held with officials from the state units on the assembly elections to be held in various states in 2023. Presentations, as well as discussions on strategies, were held after in-depth discussions with presidents of poll-going states, state in-charges and general secretaries (organisations) of the states. Deliberations were held on booth strengthening and the party said that a “detailed programme” was chalked out to strengthen the party at every booth. Apart from that, a review of other programmes of the party was also held.

The party’s state units were also asked to hold state executive meetings within the next few weeks, after which district executive meetings are to be held. Also part of the discussions was the Lok Sabha Pravas of senior leaders – the contact programme launched by the party in the 144 seats it lost in 2019 where it is deploying senior parliamentarians as well as central ministers to spend time overnight in various booths of the seats.

Office-bearers also gave an account of the progress in construction of party offices in districts as well as the activities and programmes that are mandated to hold in their areas. Participants were further told to increase engagements in social media sites.

Nadda also asked the attendants to reach out to the over 60 crore beneficiaries of central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas, Saubhagya Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Swachh Bharat and Har Ghar Jal, which he said have left a huge impact.