Jungle raj, mafia raj, rule by gun in UP: Opposition on Atiq's killing

Hurling accusations like “jungle raj” and “mafia raj”, the Opposition on Sunday faulted Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for the murders of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother, saying rule of law should not be subverted for political purposes while ensuring that criminals face stringent punishment.

Opposition leaders felt that rule of law had been given a go by in the BJP-ruled state where three youth shot Ahmed and his brother Ashraf dead while police were taking them for medical check-up, leaving leaders from parties like BSP and RLD to ask whether the incident was a fit case to dismiss the government or impose President’s Rule.

Parties like Congress and CPI(M) emphasised that criminals should be punished only as per the book while questioning the way the two gangsters were shot dead in the presence of police.

While AIMIM demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe while raising questions whether the BJP government has any role in it, CPI(M) batter for a probe by a sitting High Court judge saying the manner in which the murder took place in the presence of police escort points towards “official connivance” and should also be seen against the backdrop of a spate of encounter killings.

Congress said the rule of law as laid down in the Constitution is "paramount" and it should be "our collective endeavour" to ensure that the judicial system and rule of law are "at all times honoured in letter and spirit".

"Criminals should be given the harshest punishment, but it should be under the law of the land. Subverting or violating the rule of law and judicial process for any political purpose is dangerous for our democracy. Whoever does this, or gives protection to those who do such acts, should also be held responsible and the law should be strictly enforced on them," Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said in the statement.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. It is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law in their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence. Such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy.”

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said there is “jungle raj” under the BJP whose USP in UP is “encounter killings, bulldozer politics and patronising criminals” while asking the government to “enforce rule of law; apprehend perpetrators and punish them stringently.” The Adityanath government is directly responsible for this state of affairs," CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement.

Demanding Adityanath’s resignation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that there is “rule by gun” in UP. “How much is the role of the BJP government? Who are these people who in the presence of police and media resorted to cold-blooded murder? Who told them?”

While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that crime has peaked in UP and criminals are unfazed now, senior BSP MP Danish Ali said the “cold-blooded” killings show that UP now has reached the “height of anarchy” and that the murders could not have happened without a go-ahead from the top.

"In any other democracy the state government must have been dismissed for such a heinous crime against the rule of law," Ali said.

"When someone can be shot dead amidst a police cordon, then what about the safety of the general public? An atmosphere of fear is being created among the public due to this and it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere," Yadav said.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh said, "Nobody is sympathising because a criminal should be punished. But anyone who will see the footage will question if we are a democracy. Every criminal has the right to be heard in court. But you can see they were killed in police custody in the open. Is this not jungle raj and a ground to call for emergency rule in UP?"

Senior Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said, “Two murders in UP: 1) Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf 2) Rule of law.”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, "BJP has turned India into a mafia republic. I will say it here, I will say it abroad, I will say it everywhere because it is the truth. 2 men in custody shot dead in front of a zillion policemen and cameras - this is the death of the rule of law."

She also said she can even believe that the BJP got the shooting done simply to "deflect attention" from the repercussions of the Satyapal Malik interview.