Lok Sabha Elections Live: Polling begins for phase-5; Mayawati, Akshay Kumar, Anil Ambani among early voters
Good morning dear readers! The Lok Sabha elections are in full swing, and today, as the fifth phase of polling kicks off, we have reached the latter part of the election season. The fates of 695 candidates across six states and 2 UTs are set to be sealed today. Follow live updates of the fifth phase of the ongoing elections only with DH!
After casting his vote, sitting MP from Ayodhya and BJP candidate from the constituency, Lallu Singh says, "People are voting for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Ayodhya and to make PM Modi the PM for the third time..."
02:1820 May 2024
Actor Farhan Akhtar and Director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes in Mumbai.
02:1820 May 2024
Anil Ambani stands in a queue at a polling booth in Mumbai to vote
02:1820 May 2024
Akshay Kumar casts vote in Mumbai's Juhu
VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actor Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) reaches a polling booth in Mumbai's Juhu to cast his vote.
The voting will be held today for 49 constituencies spread across six states and two Union Territories.
Mayawati urges people to exercise their franchise after she casts vote in Lucknow
VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "I appeal to the people to come out and go to their polling booths and cast their votes," says BSP president and former UP CM Mayawati (@Mayawati) as she casts her vote in UP's Lucknow.
After casting his vote, sitting MP from Ayodhya and BJP candidate from the constituency, Lallu Singh says, "People are voting for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Ayodhya and to make PM Modi the PM for the third time..."
02:1820 May 2024
Actor Farhan Akhtar and Director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes in Mumbai.