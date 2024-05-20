Home
LIVE
Lok Sabha Elections Live: Polling begins for phase-5; Mayawati, Akshay Kumar, Anil Ambani among early voters

Good morning dear readers! The Lok Sabha elections are in full swing, and today, as the fifth phase of polling kicks off, we have reached the latter part of the election season. The fates of 695 candidates across six states and 2 UTs are set to be sealed today. Follow live updates of the fifth phase of the ongoing elections only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 02:20 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 02:20 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:1820 May 2024

After casting his vote, sitting MP from Ayodhya and BJP candidate from the constituency, Lallu Singh says, "People are voting for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Ayodhya and to make PM Modi the PM for the third time..."

02:1820 May 2024

Actor Farhan Akhtar and Director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes in Mumbai.

02:1820 May 2024

Anil Ambani stands in a queue at a polling booth in Mumbai to vote

02:1820 May 2024

Akshay Kumar casts vote in Mumbai's Juhu

02:1820 May 2024

Mayawati urges people to exercise their franchise after she casts vote in Lucknow

02:1820 May 2024

Published 20 May 2024, 02:05 IST
