Homeworld

Iran President Helicopter Crash Updates: 'All feared dead', say rescuers after finding Raisi's 'burned' chopper

Good morning dear readers! The world was waiting with bated breath until some concrete news regarding the condition of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi surfaces. However, recent updates are not optimistic. The wreckage has been found and Raisi is feared dead, Reuters reports. Follow updates on Raisi's helicopter crash only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 03:20 IST

Iranian President Raisi feared dead as helicopter wreckage found

Raisi: a hardliner on morality, protests and nuclear talks

Iran president Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crashes

The moment when the wreckage was found

Iranian President Raisi feared dead as helicopter wreckage found

Hopes are fading that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister have survived a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain and icy weather, an Iranian official said on Monday after search teams located the wreckage.

"President Raisi's helicopter was completely burned in the crash ... unfortunately, all passengers are feared dead," the official told Reuters.

Rescue teams fought blizzards and difficult terrain through the night to reach the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province in the early hours of Monday.

“We can see the wreckage and the situation does not look good,” the head of Iran’s Red Crescent, Pirhossein Kolivand, told state TV.

-Reuters

Search & rescue teams using drone to look at crash site

Search teams reach wreckage of Iranian President Raisi’s crashed helicopter, state TV reports

Qatar, Russia offer help to Iran to locate Raisi

Qatar is ready to provide "all forms of support" for Iran's search efforts after a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed on Sunday, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia is ready to extend help to Iran in connection with the crash of a helicopter carrying the country's president, Ebrahim Raisi, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA news agency on Sunday.

"Russia is ready to extend all necessary help in the search for the missing helicopter and the investigation of the reasons for the incident," RIA quoted her as saying.

-Reuters

World newsIranEbrahim Raisi

