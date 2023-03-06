Justice Amit Sharma takes oath as Delhi HC judge

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the judges' lounge in the presence of other high court judges and lawyers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 06 2023, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 16:41 ist
Delhi High Court. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Justice Amit Sharma Monday took oath of office as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma administered the oath to Justice Amit Sharma.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the judges' lounge in the presence of other high court judges and lawyers.

On February 15, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended that Justice Amit Sharma be made a permanent judge of the high court and on March 3, the Centre notified his appointment.

The high court presently has 45 judges, including 10 women judges, against a sanctioned strength of 60.

