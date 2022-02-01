Kanhaiya Kumar attacked with 'chemical', escapes unhurt

Two Congress workers suffered minor injuries when a youth allegedly threw ink mixed with some chemical at former JNU Students' Union president and Congress leader Kanahiya Kumar during a meeting at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday.

According to the police sources, the Lucknow-based youth Devansh Bajpai was among the crowd of the Congress workers and suddenly threw ink at Kanahiya, when the latter rose to speak. It later turned out that some chemical had been mixed with the ink.

While Kanahiya escaped unhurt, two party workers at the meeting suffered minor injuries and were admitted to a hospital. Bajpai was caught and thrashed by the Congress workers and handed over to the police.

The official said that the youth had admitted to mixing the chemical with the ink and told them that he had attacked Kumar as he considered him to be an 'anti-national'.

Congress leaders later blamed the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the attack. ''The ABVP appears to be behind the attack. They do not like Kanahiya Kumar,'' said a state Congress leader. BJP leaders, however, rubbished the allegations and said that the party had nothing to do with it.

Police said that a case was lodged in this connection and investigation was on.

