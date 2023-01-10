Kanjhawala case: Accused's bail plea hearing adjourned

Kanjhawala case: Court adjourns hearing on accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj's bail plea

The accused's counsel had argued that the offences were bailable in nature and the accused had cooperated with police after the incident

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 16:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A court here on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of an accused in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case.

The bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj, which was scheduled for hearing before Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal, was adjourned to Thursday as the judge was on leave.

Bhardwaj's advocate had moved the plea on Monday, saying the offences were bailable in nature and the accused had cooperated with police after the incident. 

Also Read | Kanjhawala case: Court sends six accused to 14-day judicial custody

Additional public prosecutor Atul Srivastava had opposed the plea, saying Bhardwaj had handed over the car involved in the accident to another co-accused, who did not possess a driving licence. 

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The Delhi Police has so far arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the incident. Later, two more people -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Accident
Road accident
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

 