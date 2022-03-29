Karnataka government moves SC against decision to quash ban on online gaming

The Karnataka government has approached the Supreme Court against an order by the High Court which had quashed the decision to ban online gaming in the state.

It contended that a law against online gaming is needed to maintain public order as cybercrime had reached epic proportions with the filing of 28,000 cases in the last three years.

Defending its decision, the state government also pointed out several people have committed suicide and families have been ruined due to online gaming.

“Therefore, the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021 made criminalised wagering, betting, or risking money on the unknown result of an event. It was specifically required suitably deal with the evolving situation arising from the ill effects of online gambling," the plea by the state government said.

The Karnataka High Court had on February 14 quashed the state government's ban and the legal provision which criminalised betting and playing games of skill, including online games.

It had declared the 2021 Amendment Act unconstitutional, saying there cannot be any ban on online games of skill.

It had also restrained the state enforcement agencies from interfering with the online gaming business and allied activities. However, it said that nothing in its judgment shall be construed to prevent appropriate legislation being brought about the subject of betting and gambling in line with the Constitution.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against a Madras High Court's order revoking its law on ban on online rummy and poker with stakes has already been pending before the top court.

In its appeal, the Karnataka government said the High Court had grossly erred in not taking into account the material produced by the state government with regard to cases registered by the police authorities, the manner in which various websites were misleading and exploiting the general public to part with huge money, etc.

"The High Court also gravely failed to note the fact that betting or wagering on horse racing conducted only on the race track shall be permissible under the Karnataka Act, wherein the interference by authorities would effectively regulate the same, unlike the situation in online platforms," it claimed.

Check out the latest videos from DH: