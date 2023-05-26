Kashmir tourism stakeholders upbeat about future of industry after G20 event

After the successful culmination of the recent G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, stakeholders in Kashmir are upbeat about the future prospects of the industry.

The three-day mega event in which 61 delegates of G-20 countries participated has infused new enthusiasm and confidence among the people associated with the tourism industry in the Union territory.

During the event, from negative travel advisories to the promotion of ecotourism in Kashmir, the G20 delegates and local tourism stakeholders discussed a wide array of topics concerning the hospitality sector.

The G20 delegates were all praise for Kashmir, terming the visit a unique experience and encouraged travelers from all over the world to visit the beautiful locales of the Valley.

This has enthused hotel owners, travel agents, and other tourism industry professionals in Kashmir who believe the successful culmination of the G20 event has effectively marketed the Valley as a tourist destination on a global scale.

“There were many fruitful discussions regarding how to increase tourism in Kashmir. We spoke in detail about the possibilities for tourism in Kashmir as well as how to promote ecotourism. The problematic travel warnings were also raised,” said Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club Chairman Mushtaq Chaya.

Dutch delegate Y N Bruggeman, who was part of the visiting foreign delegation, was pleased about visiting Kashmir. “Visiting this lovely location has been an amazing experience. Here, we ran into a variety of folks. Film tourism in Kashmir has tonnes of promise,” he said.

According to Bruggeman, the G20 summit would put Kashmir back on the tourist map.

Post G20, Kashmir Inc. is planning to hold an exhibition in Srinagar and invite guests from these countries to supplement the government’s efforts in creating a feel-good factor and promoting Kashmir as a package.

“Maybe after some time, we will hold another exhibition in Kashmir. We will invite people from G20 countries,” Javaid Tenga, president Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said.

He said since there are travel advisories to Kashmir and people are not coming, the exhibition will be a good opportunity to promote the valley and create a feel-good factor.

Tenga said during the G20 event they pushed the delegation to advocate for Kashmir in their respective nations as a safe destination. "We were quite clear about Spain and the EU. They appeared to be proactive in their approach, and we anticipate shortly welcoming visitors from abroad," he said.