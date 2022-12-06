Kejriwal lauds Delhiites after MCD exit poll prediction

Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election

Three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, with the BJP emerging a distant second

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 14:41 ist
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked the people of Delhi after exit polls predicted a win for the party in the Delhi municipal election and also said the prediction for the party in Gujarat was a "positive sign".

Three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, with the BJP emerging a distant second.

Also Read: MCD polls: Counting of votes on December 7, 42 centres set up

All the exit polls have given the Congress less than 10 seats. The results of the polls to 250 wards of MCD will be declared after the counting of votes on December 7.

"I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi. They have again showed their faith in us. Let's wait for tomorrow (Wednesday)," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

On the Gujarat exit polls, the Delhi chief minister said a new party like the AAP getting "15 to 20 per cent vote share" in a state considered the BJP's stronghold was a "big thing".

All exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51 seats. The AAP was projected to bag between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.

"It is a positive sign for us. Gujarat is considered the BJP stronghold. The AAP is a new party there and for a new party like us, getting 15 to 20 per cent vote share is a big thing," he said. 

