Kohli-Gambhir verbal spat: For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

The verbal spat between star cricketers Virat Kohli and his former Delhi teammate Gautam Gambhir after the IPL match between Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday may have hogged the media limelight but the Uttar Pradesh police sought to give the incident an interesting turn by using it to advertise their capabilities.

''Koi bhi masla hamare liye virat (big) aur gambhir (serious) nahin...kisi bhi akasmik paristhiti mein 112 dial karen'' (No matter is big or serious for us....dial 112 for any emergency), said a Tweet by the UP police.

Apparently, the state police, which has drawn flak from different quarters over the spate of encounters, sought to convey the message that it was capable of solving any problem, howsoever big or serious it was.

The UP police posted another Tweet on Tuesday evening, which had a piece of veiled advice with regard to the verbal spat between Kohli and Gambhir. ''Bahas se parhez karen....hamen call karne mein nahi'' (refrain from arguing but not from calling us), it said in the Tweet.

The Tweets by the UP police triggered a lot of reactions from the netizens with many praising the creativity of the state police. Some users termed it as an ''opportunity in disaster''.

The LSG-RCB match witnessed an ugly spat between Kohli and Gambhir after the game. Both Kohli and Gambhir were later fined a hundred per cent of their match fee. Another LSG player Naveen-ul-Haq who was also involved in the spat was fined 50 percent of his match fee.