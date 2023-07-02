Leaving no stone unturned in Atiq Ahmed murder probe, UP govt tells Supreme Court

The Uttar Pradesh government has told the Supreme Court that it is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a "thorough, impartial and timely investigation" into the death of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf.

Former Phulpur MP Atiq and his ex-MLA brother Ashraf were shot dead in police custody in full media glare on April 15 by three assailants disguised as media persons.

In a status report, the UP government's home department gave details of backgrounds of the incident of April 15, inquiries being undertaken into the murders, as well as police encounters of Atiq's son Asad and his associates and steps being taken for implementation of the report of the Justice B S Chauhan Inquiry Commission formed after encounter of Kanpur Dehat's gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates.

The report was filed in compliance of the apex court's order passed on April 28 in a PIL by advocate Vishal Tiwari.

The state government described in minute details how Atiq and his brother Ashraf were brought in Prayagraj from Sabarmati and Bareilly jails respectively for investigation into the murder of advocate Umesh Pal, a witness into the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

Both Atiq and Ashraf were fired upon by three people evidently disguised as media persons when the duo were being taken for a medical check up. All the three assailants were nabbed from the spot, it said.

After the sensational incident, the state government formed a Judicial Inquiry Commission which was expanded on April 25. The Commission functioned under the Chairmanship of former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhonsle.

On June 23, the Commission, which is yet to examine additional 45 witnesses and hear advocates for the interested parties, has been granted a three-month extension upon its request to submit its report by September 24.

The Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj also set up a Special Investigation Team, which is supervised by a three-member team led by ADG Prayagraj zone.

"The Commissioner of Police, Commissionerate Prayagraj and District Magistrate, Prayagraj, by a joint letter on April 16 to the District Judge, Prayagraj, also sought the appointment of the Judicial Magistrate for a judicial inquiry into the incident, which was granted on April 26. The said Magisterial Inquiry is in progress as well," it said.

Furthermore, the state is also inquiring into security lapses that may have led to the three attackers getting through the police cordon and firing at Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, the state government informed.