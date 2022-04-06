Lemon water becomes an elite drink as lemon prices touch Rs 400 per kg in Jaipur

Lemon water, which is considered the common man's cold drink in summers, seems to have become an elite drink in the sizzling summer of the desert state as lemons sold for around Rs 400 kg in Jaipur on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the lemon's rate was Rs 340 per kg in Jaipur which increased by Rs 60 in 24 hours on Wednesday.

Inder Gujjar, a vegetable vendor said, "There has been limited production of lemon here and hence it remains a limited supply of lemons here. Further, the steep rise in the price of diesel has affected the normal supply of lemons from other states and hence the high rate."

One lemon in Jaipur is being sold at Rs 30 which is giving nightmares to the middle class who are used to drinking lemon water in the afternoon when the temperature usually crosses 40 degrees Celsius here.

The weather department has already given a heat wave warning for the next four days. The temperature here has been hovering at around 40 degrees. And in such hot weather, the lemons being sold at Rs 400 per kg has given us a major jolt, said Mukta Mittal who went to buy vegetables on Wednesday.

Everybody seems to be worried about the petrol-diesel prices, not about these basic vegetables which have become so expensive, she added.

Vegetable vendors said, "With the rising temperature, the price of lemons has jumped a lot. Till the last two weeks, the rate of lemons ranged between Rs 140-150 per kg which has suddenly shot up to Rs 220-400 per kg.

As the mercury has soared, people have started using lemons more, which is why there is a huge jump in their prices. In the local mandis, shopkeepers are giving one or two lemons worth Rs 30. The demand for lemons has increased for the last several days."

The local mandis traders say that there is usually a jump in the prices of vegetables during the summer season. But at this time, there are many other factors triggering the increase in the price of lemons. The biggest reason for this is believed to be the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. Due to fuel increase, the cost of transport has risen and the prices of vegetables are also seeing an increase.

Meanwhile agricultural scientists said that unseasonal rains and change in weather has affected the lemon crop production. Now there is a demand for lemons in summer, due to which the prices have increased and the supply remains less.

It's not only the lemons giving a pain to the middle class but also ginger, mostly recommended for tea during the pandemic, is being sold at Rs 80-100 per kg.

Also, ladyfingers, beans etc are equally high priced and available at Rs 120 per kg.

Check out DH's latest videos: