Lockdown: People seek 'paan' from cops, made to clean drains

The cops manning the control room, set up to respond to the calls from needy people in the lockdown, in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur town, about 325 kilometres from here, were taken aback when two callers asked for 'paan' (betel leaf wrapped with betel nut, catechu, tobacco).

The duo, uncle and nephew, residents of Koocha Phargana locality in the town, did not get what they wanted but were instead made to clean the drains by the police in a bid to teach them a good lesson.

According to the reports, the duo called the control room and said that they were addicted to 'paan chewing' and were craving for the same.

Within a few minutes, the cops reached their residence. The duo must have thought that they would be delivering 'paan'. Instead, they were taken to the local police station, admonished and then made to clean the drains.

''It is important to send a message to the people....such people must be shamed....such calls waste precious time....there are so many genuinely needy people, who require our help in the lockdown,'' said a senior police official in Rampur.