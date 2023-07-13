Love-struck Pakistani woman rejects 'spy' charge, says she will prefer to die in India

Seema Ghulam Haider, the Pakistani woman, who crossed over to India from Nepal with her four children in May this year, to be with her lover Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida, who she met on PUBG, the gaming app, rejected assertions that she could be a 'spy' and said that she would prefer to 'die' in India rather than go to Pakistan, where, she said, she would 'definitely' be killed.

The story of Seema and Sachin have hogged the limelight on social media platforms since the couple was arrested on July four and sent to jail. Seema had allegedly been residing at Sachin's Greater Noida home without disclosing her identity. The couple, however, was released on bail later.

Also Read: Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

''I am not a spy. I came to India to be with Sachin. I will not go back to Pakistan. I will be killed if I go there,'' she told reporters. The media had made a beeline before Sachin's residence at Rabupura village.

Sources said that three mobile phones, Aadhaars and a SIM card were recovered from her possession, when she was arrested. A senior police official visited Sachin's home on Wednesday and quizzed the couple.

Clad in a saree and sporting 'sindoor' (vermilion) on her forehead like a married Hindu woman, Seema confidently answers the flood of questions thrown at her from the local media persons.

The questions mainly pertain to her meeting Sachin, about her life at Karachi in Pakistan and her knowledge of Hindi. Seema has 'converted' to Hinduism and has also given Hindu names to her three daughters and a son.

Seema said that she sold a plot to arrange money and flew to Dubai before flying to Nepal. She entered India from Nepal. She also claimed that her husband Ghulam Haider, who worked in a Gulf country, used to torture her.

A senior cleric from prestigious Islamic seminary Darul Uloom has said that Seema was no longer a Muslim and that she should be thoroughly investigated by the security agencies.

The couple, however, betrays no fears. Seema has also appealed to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to help her acquire Indian citizenship.