Ludhiana blast accused strapped bomb around his stomach

Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the Ludhiana court bomb blast case after identifying the accused-cum-victim, Gagandeep Singh (31), who reportedly had links with Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan elements.

A high intensity explosion occurred in a public toilet at the district court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday, which left one person dead and six others injured. As per the police, Singh was the person who died while planting the bomb.

Also Read: Top Punjab Police official had warned about possible terror strike by LeT

Singh, a former head constable with Punjab Police who was dismissed in August 2019 after heroin was recovered from his possession, had reportedly strapped the bomb around his stomach to give the security personnel a slip.

"To avoid detection, he strapped the IED around his stomach, as he knew that it would be next to impossible to enter the court premises otherwise. By strapping it to his body, he was able to take the bomb inside," a reliable source said.

Singh also reportedly conducted a recee of the court complex to execute his plan.

The Punjab Police have found that ISI was helping a German-based radical Khalistani group which helped in execution of the blast. The probe of Punjab Police has also revealed that Khalistani operatives are working with the drug mafia and Pakistan-based arms and narcotic dealers.

It is probably the first time when durg dealers having international connection are working with Khalistani operatives and ISI agents with an intention to create terror and to carry out terror activities across the nation, especially in Punjab. A top police source said that they want to create an anarchy-like situation in Punjab.

ISI is helping Khalistani groups to spread their agenda against India. In the Ludhiana blast too, ISI's name has cropped up. Singh reportedly had links with Khalistani operatives who were working at the behest of ISI. He developed contact with ISI and Khalistani operatives when he was lodged in a jail Ludhiana in connection with the NDPS case filed against him for possessing heroin.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: